Step inside Sushmita Sen's parents' lavish new home with lush velvet sofas, huge glass doors, best views of Mumbai

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée Sen recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her grandparents' brand new home. Renée Sen, who is also an actor, posted photos of herself, Sushmita, as well as her grandparents Shubeer Sen and Subhra Sen. The photos give a glimpse of the interiors of the newly-decorated apartment as well as the 'griha pravesh (house-warming)' puja that was performed by Sushmita and her family. Also read: Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa reveals actor didn't tell family about heart attack

Renée poses with Sushmita and family at 'griha pravesh'

Sushmita Sen with daughter Renée Sen at the new house.

Sushmita Sen's parents Shubeer and Subhra recently moved into a new home and marked the occasion with a special puja in which Renée Sen and other close ones participated. Sharing their photos, Renée wrote in her caption, "Griha pravesh at my nana’s (heart emoji) @akanshakhanna making sure I look cute."

Renée hugged Sushmita in one of the pictures. She also posed with her grandparents as they got their pictures taken in different parts of the home, giving a glimpse of the modern interiors.

Beige and grey interiors

The neutral foundation of the home – grey and beige walls, cabinets and furnishings – was brightened with velvet armchairs and sofas, as well as rugs, in shades of pink. The use of dark colours, however, was limited, as the rest of the house had a beige and grey colour scheme. From the dining chairs to the main seating in the living room, grey and beige appeared to be go-to shades in the decor.

When a home has a spectacular view – not only the city skyline, but also the adjoining forest area – floor-to-ceiling windows are a must. With massive glass windows and doors, there is abundant light in the apartment. In some of photos Renée posted, the living room was glowing thanks to the sunlight.

Sushmita's upcoming projects

She will be seen in Aarya 3 and Taali. The shooting for Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya 3 was halted after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. However, the actor was recently spotted in Rajasthan for the shoot.

Taali is the biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant and has Sushmita in the lead role. Last year, Sushmita posted the first look from the show, and mentioned in her Instagram post that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Gauri Sawant’s story to the screen. Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav will helm the series.

