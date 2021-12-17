Steve Harvey slammed for asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to ‘meow' on stage: 'What in the living hell?'

Steve Harvey is being slammed for making Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu do a cat impression during the Miss Universe pageant event last week in Israel. On Sunday, while asking the Miss Universe contestants about their accomplishments, Steve took Harnaaz by surprise when he asked her, "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one."

Harnaaz laughed and replied, "Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage." She added, "I have to do this, I have no other option." She then started meowing like a cat. Steve then moved forward and started asking questions to other contestants.

One person slammed Steve's act and tweeted, “What in the living hell was this about? While other contestants were asked about their accomplishments Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was asked to do an animal impression and she meowed on stage. I want to know who wrote this question for her?#MissUniverse #MissIndia #SteveHarvey."

Another one asked, “She didn't just go there and meow on her own. Why don't you ask why Steve Harvey asked her that stupid question while other girls got to do talk about their accomplishments in front of the crowd! She is btw pursuing a master's degree and she is an actor and a model.” Another one shared the video of the on stage incident and wrote, “Ridiculous.”

Some people commended Harnaaz for handling it well. One person tweeted, “Bravo Harnaaz for taking the weirdest question ever asked in the beauty pageant stage, with a frankness, carrying it off with poise No wonder you won hearts." While another one wrote, “Jokes and giggles aside, asking a miss universe contestant to meow on stage is just weird. Harnaaz handled it with a sporting spirit, so really, hats off to her. And my girl won that crown as well. Congratulations!”

Harnaaz, who is from India won the Miss Universe pageant after 21 years. Before the 21-year-old model from Chandigarh, only two Indians won the title of Miss Universe: actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

On her victory, both Sushmita and Lara congratulated her. Sushmita took to Instagram and wrote, “#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 India. So proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme!!! My love and regards to your Maa and family… bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind #duggadugga #waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh.”

While Lara tweeted, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!”