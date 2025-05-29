‘Stop taking selfies’: Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi hilariously troll his pout, tell him to get new wardrobe. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 53rd birthday on May 25. Several actors wished him through their Instagram Stories. However, Karan took to his Instagram account on Thursday to point out that his kids Yash and Roohi did not give him any gift on his special day, and asked them why in a new video. Hilariously, his kids went ahead and made fun of his selfie skills. (Also read: Emotional Neeraj Ghaywan hugs Karan Johar as Homebound gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival) Karan Johar calls his kids Yash and Roohi as 'in house trolls.'

What Yash and Roohi said

Karan pointed the camera at Yash and Roohi and said, “It was my birthday and I got nothing from the both of you!” To this, Roohi pointed that she made a flower with coloured paper and said, “I got you this!” Karan admitted it and said, “Oh yes you made it so lovely, thank you Roohi!” Yash meanwhile added that he gave him hugs and kisses.

Karan asked them what he is going to get from them next year. To this, Yash said, “I think you need new clothes and a new wardrobe!” Roohi added, “We think you should stop taking selfies.” Yash had more to say. “First, stop doing that face!” he concluded, imitating a pout that Karan does in his selfies. Karan sounded shocked at this and said toodles! In the caption, Karan wrote: “Can you believe the in house trolls??????”

Rasha Thadani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mini Mathur, and Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on the post with laughing face emoticons.

Karan was recently present at the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his co-production Homebound at the Un Certain Regard section. The Neeraj Ghaywan film received a 9-minute long standing ovation. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.