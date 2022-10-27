Subhash Ghai says producers are left with no money after stars' high fees: '80-90% paisa toh tum le gaye'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has criticised the trend of Bollywood stars commanding extremely high fees for films, saying that it leaves the producer with very little money to make a film properly. The director-producer said that directors should be paid accordingly but can’t be since there is no money left after paying the star. Also read: Subhash Ghai reveals how new ‘sabun-tel’ actors are different from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Of late, some of the biggest names in Bollywood have reportedly taken home compensation as high as ₹100 crore for one film. This includes their fees and shares in distribution and other rights. While none of the stars have confirmed or denied these numbers, multiple reports have stated that stars command extremely high fees, which form the majority of their films’ budgets.

Addressing this trend, Subhash Ghai told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a very good thing that stars get ₹100 crore. But as a director, I should get ₹125 crore then. After all, I made the film. I wish they get 100 and I get 125. But how will I get that much money when the producer is left with ₹2 crore. The producer’s share is just that of the production manager. Saara toh tu le gaya (You took all the money).”

The veteran director added that it becomes difficult for producers to make the film since bulk of the budgets are now finished in stars’ high fees. He continued in Hindi, “80-90% paisa toh tum le gaye. Ab picture main kya banaun? (You (the stars) took 80-90% of the money. Now how do I make the film?). I will save ₹5-10 crore and will survive somehow. This is the state producers are in while making films today. How can this be? Producer is the boss of the film, but you have reduced him to a production manager. He is working on 20%, and by taking 80%, you have taken all the creative decisions in your hand.”

Subhash Ghai has not made a film since 2016. He was also embroiled in a MeToo controversy in 2018 when a woman accused him of drugging and assaulting her. He later got a clean chit from Mumbai Police in the case.

