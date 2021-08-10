Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff: 'Looking forward to make great motion picture together'
bollywood

Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff: 'Looking forward to make great motion picture together'

Subhash Ghai shared pictures of his lunch with Tiger Shroff, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Subhash Ghai is known for films such as Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar. Tiger Shroff is among the biggest stars in Bollywood today.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Subhash posted sneak peek pictures from his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, "What a delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together."

The director who has created movies like Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Tiger. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning released the song Vande Mataram that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country.

Also read: Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

The actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this his lineup of movies include Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
subhash ghai tiger shroff
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP