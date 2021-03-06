Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam

After wrapping up the shoot of Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam is shooting Dasvi currently. She’s got a packed schedule this year with quite a few interesting films lined up. Having completed nine years since her debut in Vicky Donor (2012), she is glad to have made it on her own.

“I experienced high and lows, disappointments and triumphs, overwhelming moments, but it’s all been my journey. I don’t owe anyone anything. That’s a big deal for me. Most of my experience, which has been good, is what I have learnt the hard way and on my own. You feel good about it; I don’t want to say proud as it resonates with arrogance. I have made it till here, being the person I am. I am happy,” says Gautam.

Talking about her own definition of success, she explains, “According to me, success is not something you can count or is directly proportional to hit films, which is important but majority of success is what are you as a person. Are you still the same when you started? When I did, I knew I was capable of making a mark, which wasn’t just a desire. I believe I am here to act and perform and become a good actor. While everyone wants recognition, admiration and fame, for me, I enjoy my work and want to continue to do so.”

While she took a risk debuting with the “path-breaking concept” Vicky Donor, she shares that back then, people had different reactions and told her to stay away from mature roles. “I have evolved as an actor and feel more confident in taking risks, which I did and I am proud to have started my career with VD. But later, fear seeps in, especially when people around you, who want good things for you, ask you to do things that are in trend or ‘good-for-you’ or this will work for you as it worked for XYZ. You got to auditions and don’t get the part, even though people say they loved you. One doesn’t understand why and you don’t get answers in words but with experience and overtime. And the reassurance with time, that success is when people accept you for what you are,” says Gautam.

She admits that deep down she is still the same person who came to Mumbai. And with time has proved her versatility with her performances. “People were surprised to see me as Pari in Bala (2019). In fact, I have heard stuff like, ‘we imagined you as you were in your first film or like in Kaabil (2017)’ and I tell them, that I am supposed to play characters in films, which are believable and that doesn’t mean that I can only do these (laughs). It is the biggest thing I had to overcome, the perception of people and I am still working on it. There are so many genres that I would love to play. I hope I do justice to the roles I have taken up,” she concludes.

