Sudhir Mishra: We all want a full house, success for our films

Sudhir Mishra isn’t one to outright deny that box office collections matter for a film. He is yet to make a masala potboiler, but he is satisfied that the films he has made till date recovered their cost while being subjects he wanted to tell.

“I mean we all want a full house. We all want an audience and we want our films to succeed. And connect with people all over the country. Some of us can appeal to a large niche and others to a more mass audience. And I think you should stick to who you are rather than attempt something different. My films recover their money and connect with a larger audience,” says the Khoya Khoya Chand director.

And when a content-driven film manages to strike a chord with masses and not just classes, it makes the deal sweeter. Mishra adds, “People like them, there is a kind of audience that likes my films and I am quite happy with that. I am sure if my film reaches a mass audience and does 200 crore, I won’t be unhappy.”

Helmed by him next is another subject-heavy film, with actors Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is taking the full onus on him for the fate of the film. “This is the kind of film I have been meaning to do for two-three years now. It’s on the road and is called Afwaa which means rumours. Sometimes rumours kill. It’s about two people trapped in a roller-coaster ride in which a rumour kind of chases them and how they survive that. It’s an edgy, thrilling and darkly funny film. I hope I can pull it off because I have a great star cast and a wonderful producer. If it doesn’t work then the fault would be mine,” he ends.