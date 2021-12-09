Suhana Khan agrees with Ananya Panday as she calls herself 'cherry on the cake' on new pics, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a series of her pictures as she posed for her latest photoshoot. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ananya posted the photos on which Suhana Khan, her friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, reacted.

In the pictures, Ananya Panday wore a semi-sheer bright red halter dress with frills. She wore makeup and tied her hair back in a bun. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "the cherry on the cake (cherry emoji)."

Many celebrities reacted to her pictures. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday dropped several red heart emojis. Suhana Khan commented on the photo, and said, "True (heart eyes emojis)."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also posted several red heart emojis and wrote 'beauty'. Maheep Kapoor posted the cherry and fire emojis. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is friends with Ananya, reacted with a fire emoji.

Recently Ananya celebrated two years of her film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. She had captioned the post, "Did anyone ask for dessert? #2YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh - so many fun memories on this special special film thank you all for the love and laughter."

Last month, Ananya had travelled to Las Vegas for the shooting of her film Liger. She had shared pictures from there as she went horse riding with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She had also posted a photo with boxer Mike Tyson who will also be seen in Liger.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Ananya also has other projects in the pipeline including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Shakun Batra's untitled next.