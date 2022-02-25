Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor get a shout-out from Malaika Arora: 'Baby dolls all grown up'. See photo

A host of Bollywood celebrities, on Thursday, came together to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Among them were childhood friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Malaika Arora shared a picture of the trio on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Baby dolls all grown up.” The picture shows Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana all huddled up while posing for the camera. (Also read: Farah Khan hugs Aryan Khan as he arrives with Suhana Khan for Farhan Akhtar's party, Gauri Khan also attends. See pics)

Malaika Arora shared this picture on Instagram Stories.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Ananya reacted to it by sharing it on her Instagram Stories and said, “My girls.” The three of them attended the party with their respective families. While Ananya arrived with her father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana, Shanaya came with parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and brother Jahaan. Suhana arrived at the party with her brother Aryan Khan and mother Gauri Khan.

Suhana wore an off-shoulder black jumpsuit, with her hair tied in a ponytail. Ananya too was in a knee-length black dress. Shanaya stood out in a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit.

Malaika opted for a racy black gown for the party. She too had her girl gang for company. Her sister Amrita Arora and besties Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined her to pose together for the paparazzi. Malaika's actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also present.

Malaika Arora with Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

The party was hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani for his friend Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar last Saturday. Among others who attended the bash were Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, and Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya recently saw the release of her film Gehraiyaan. She watched the film with Suhana and Shanaya. Talking about their reactions to the film, Ananya told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, “I sat with them while they were seeing it. I sat between them - Shanaya was here (gestures to her left), Suhana was here (gestures to her right) - and they are the most reactive audience that you can get. Every scene, they were like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening? Tell us, Ananya.’ I am like, ‘Just watch the movie.’ But we celebrated after watching and that’s all I can ask for.”

