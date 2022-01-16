Suhana Khan, back in Mumbai, is busy ‘playing dress up’ and posing. See latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan seems to have spent a fun Saturday ‘playing dress up’. She took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie of her look - a black cardigan with chunky gold buttons and a miniskirt. She also held a red Chanel baguette bag, which matched the colour of her nails. Her face was not visible in the picture.

Last week, Suhana was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai, her first public appearance after she returned from the US. She was studying at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Suhana Khan shared a new picture of herself on Instagram Stories.

In November last year, Suhana bid adieu to New York, which was her home since 2019, with an Instagram post. She shared a photo of a moving truck, with the line, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. She used a broken heart emoji for her caption.

Suhana wants to follow in the footsteps of Shah Rukh and become an actor. She previously starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue and also headlined a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.

Reports suggest that Suhana is set to make her foray into the film industry with The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the Archie comics. The Netflix original film is also said to mark the debuts of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. However, the cast is yet to be officially announced.

Earlier, Suhana told Vogue in an interview that being an actor was always her dream. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.

