Shah Rukh Khan kisses baby Suhana Khan in her priceless birthday post, Gauri Khan features too

Suhana Khan is in the US but made sure she sent her love to her father Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. The 21-year-old also wished her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 22 on Tuesday.

Sharing an unseen monochrome picture with Shah Rukh and her mother Gauri Khan, Suhana simply wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy Birthday.” The picture showed Shah Rukh kissing a young Suhana, who seemed to be just a few years old at the time. Gauri sat on a chair beside them.

Suhana with Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Suhana also shared a picture featuring both Shah Rukh and Shanaya and called them “best friends” in the caption. She shared a separate picture with Shanaya as well, featuring both of them as kids, and wrote, “22 I love you! Happy birthday.”

Suhana wished Shanaya as well on her birthday.

Last week, Suhana had shared a collage of some unseen childhood pics with Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan Khan as the latter was finally granted bail in a drug case. She had simply written “I love you” in the caption.

Shah Rukh celebrated a quiet birthday this year, which comes just days after Aryan was released on bail on October 30 in the drugs on cruise case. The 23-year-old spent more than three weeks in jail following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Several of his fans gathered outside Shah Rukh's residence Mannat to wish him on the day and await his customary appearance on the balcony. Many of his industry colleagues and friends penned long notes on the occasion, to show him support and praise him for his ‘grace’ and ‘dignity’.

Also read: On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Karan Johar calls him 'unmatchable father'; Simi Garewal says he has 'right to be legend'

Shah Rukh has been working on his next film, Pathan. He will reunite with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone in his comeback film, after the debacle of his 2018 movie, Zero.