Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York, after Aryan Khan gets bail in drug case. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, celebrated Halloween with her friends. In a picture shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a baby blue outfit with a tie-up back as she hugged her friend Priyanka. Their other friend, Raina, was also in the frame.

Priyanka, who channelled Emma Stone from hit high school comedy Easy A, also shared a bunch of other pictures from the party. “Got a pocketful of sunshine!” she captioned her post. Suhana commented, “I luv you.”

This is the first time in weeks that Suhana has been seen. She maintained a low profile on social media as her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drug case in Mumbai. She has posted thrice this month -- to wish Shah Rukh and Gauri on their 30th wedding anniversary, to celebrate Aryan getting bail and to wish her best friend Ananya Panday a happy birthday.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. Even though no drugs were reportedly found on him, he was accused of having links to an international drug cartel on the basis of his WhatsApp chats and spent more than three weeks in the Arthur Road jail.

On Thursday, Aryan was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court. Shah Rukh’s close friend and former co-star Juhi Chawla signed his bail bond of ₹1 lakh as a surety. She told reporters, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.” She added, “Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).”

After Aryan got bail in the case, Suhana shared a collage of her childhood pictures with him, also featuring Shah Rukh. “I love u,” her caption read.