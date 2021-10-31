Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York, after Aryan Khan gets bail in drug case. See pics
bollywood

Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York, after Aryan Khan gets bail in drug case. See pics

Suhana Khan celebrated Halloween in New York. Pictures from the party were shared on Instagram by her friend Priyanka.
Suhana Khan with her friends, Priyanka and Raina.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:10 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, celebrated Halloween with her friends. In a picture shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a baby blue outfit with a tie-up back as she hugged her friend Priyanka. Their other friend, Raina, was also in the frame.

Priyanka, who channelled Emma Stone from hit high school comedy Easy A, also shared a bunch of other pictures from the party. “Got a pocketful of sunshine!” she captioned her post. Suhana commented, “I luv you.”

Suhana Khan celebrated Halloween with her friends.
RELATED STORIES

This is the first time in weeks that Suhana has been seen. She maintained a low profile on social media as her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drug case in Mumbai. She has posted thrice this month -- to wish Shah Rukh and Gauri on their 30th wedding anniversary, to celebrate Aryan getting bail and to wish her best friend Ananya Panday a happy birthday.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. Even though no drugs were reportedly found on him, he was accused of having links to an international drug cartel on the basis of his WhatsApp chats and spent more than three weeks in the Arthur Road jail.

Also see: Suhana Khan shares birthday post for Ananya Panday, says ‘love you to pieces’. See photo

On Thursday, Aryan was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court. Shah Rukh’s close friend and former co-star Juhi Chawla signed his bail bond of 1 lakh as a surety. She told reporters, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.” She added, “Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).”

After Aryan got bail in the case, Suhana shared a collage of her childhood pictures with him, also featuring Shah Rukh. “I love u,” her caption read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan halloween aryan khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Urmila is proud of SRK for ‘grace, maturity’ he showed after Aryan's arrest

5

Bollywood celebs show off their Halloween avatars

Twinkle writes about ‘sons of famous fathers in news'

Zeenat Aman's ‘fan’ Madhur Bhandarkar shares her pic from Dubai. See it here
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP