Suhana Khan hugs AbRam tight, showers Aryan Khan with love in Raksha Bandhan posts. See here

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Suhana Khan took to Instagram Stories to share pictures with her brothers Aryan and AbRam. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Suhana Khan posted pictures with Aryan and AbRam on Raksha Bandhan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dedicated sweet Instagram posts to her brothers - Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan - on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

To wish Aryan, Suhana took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture with him from last year, when they were in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. “Love uuu,” she wrote, tagging him and adding a heart emoji. In her wish for AbRam, she shared a picture in which she was seen hugging him. She did not write a caption, adding only a puppy eyes emoji.

Suhana also shared a picture with Aryan and AbRam together. She added a heart emoji and wrote ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in the Devanagiri script.

Suhana Khan shared pictures with her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan on Raksha Bandhan.
Earlier in the day, Gauri Khan shared a family picture from a few years ago to wish everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. The image featured Aryan and Suhana as children. Shah Rukh, however, was not in it.

“Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games...all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade… Brothers & sisters,” Gauri wrote in her caption. The post got love from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Seema Khan, among others.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos

Suhana’s display of love for Aryan in her Raksha Bandhan post is in complete contrast to her birthday post for him last year. She had shared a picture of them posing, with the Burj Khalifa in the background. “Happy birthday to my bestie,” she had written but had followed it up with, “jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.”

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to become an actor and is preparing for it. She is currently a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Aryan, meanwhile, is not inclined towards acting but might pursue a career as a filmmaker. He graduated earlier this year from the University of Southern California.

