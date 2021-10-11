Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan is all love as Khushi Kapoor shows her ‘outside vs inside’ self
bollywood

Suhana Khan is all love as Khushi Kapoor shows her ‘outside vs inside’ self

Suhana Khan reacted to Khushi Kapoor's latest pictures. The latter posted a couple of selfies, seemingly from her room. 
Suhana Khan is all hearts for Khushi Kapoor's post. 
Published on Oct 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Suhana Khan showered Khushi Kapoor with love after she shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. Khushi, who is Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter, shared selfies on the social media platform seemingly taken in her room. 

Khushi posed in a black outfit. While she pouts in the first picture, she smiles in the other. The post also gives a glimpse of Khushi's shoe collection. Khushi shared the pictures with the caption, “Me outside vs. Me inside.” Suhana was one of the many people who liked the pictures. Khushi's best friend, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to the comments section and wrote, “cyudie.” 

 

Suhana Khan reacts to Khushi Kapoor's pictures. 
RELATED STORIES

Khushi has been in India since summer this year. She had left Mumbai in 2019, to pursue higher education in the US. She is a student of the New York Film Academy. Earlier this year, Khushi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor and their cousin Shanaya Kapoor visited her in the US and they had a ball. A video of their time in the States was shared by Anshula over the weekend. 

Boney has confirmed that Khushi is inclined towards a career in acting. However, he has refused to launch her. Speaking with a leading daily earlier this year, he had said he would launch his daughter under another banner. 

Meanwhile, Suhana is also pursuing a film studies course from New York University. Since Aryan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has been laying low on social media. Her sole post since his arrest has been dedicated to her mother, Gauri Khan. 

On her birthday, Suhana had shared an old picture of Guari and Shah Rukh and penned a birthday wish. “Happy birthday ma,” she wrote. Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case. He was detained after a raid by Narcotics Control Bureau on a Goa-bound cruise and has been in custody ever since. 

 

