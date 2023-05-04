Suhana Khan looks radiant in pictures from New York, calls it ‘happy place’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, who is quite active on social media, shared a bunch of candid pictures on her Instagram detailing her recent stay at New York. Suhana shared a picture of the current book she's reading as inspiration along with a cute photo of herself and captioned the post, "Happy place." (Also read: Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador for Maybelline ahead of debut, Reddit says 'privilege is real')

Suhana Khan posted a bunch of pictures from her New York stay on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Suhana looked directly at the camera and smiled. She looked radiant in a little black dress and minimal accessories, while keeping her hair untied. In another picture she shared the inside space of a flower shop with a bunch of beautiful flowers kept in the space. Suhana also shared a row full of movie scripts displayed in colourful papers in another picture. From Birdman to The Devil Wears Prada, Inception to The Godfather 3, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Silver Linings Playbook, there were many iconic titles that could be spotted in the picture.

Suhana recently became the new face of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline. Suhana had shared a glimpse of one of her advertisement on Instagram, and written, “Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!” At the event launch in Mumbai last month, she addressed the media and said, "I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

Suhana studied at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before returning to India in 2021. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies is set to provide a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and will recreate the youthful energy and excitement of the 60s.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.