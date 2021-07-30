Suhana Khan loves Shanaya Kapoor’s glam poses, Navya Naveli Nanda asks ‘who is taking these videos’

Shanaya Kapoor made an Instagram Reels video to JAWNY’s viral hit song Honeypie. She appeared to be wearing a beige strappy top and a gold chain necklace and struck a series of sultry poses. “Uh huh honey,” she captioned her post.

Compliments poured in on Shanaya’s video. Her best friend Suhana Khan dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda wanted to know, “Who is taking these videos????” Maheep Kapoor showered love on her daughter and wrote, “My honey pie.”

The video got appreciative comments from fans as well. “I'm obsessed with youuuuuu,” one wrote. “Stop being so stunning,” another said. “The next big star of bollywood,” a third added. Some were even reminded of reality television star Kylie Jenner.

Last year, Shanaya was seen in a cameo in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, of which Maheep was one of the lead stars. Her appearance at the glamorous Parisian ball, le Bal des Débutantes, was shown in the series.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Shanaya has signed with Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and will soon make her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film. However, details of her first project have been kept under wraps.

In an Instagram post, Shanaya expressed her excitement about signing her first film. “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad,” she wrote, sharing a video.

Shanaya decided not to go to a film school but instead opted for hands-on training on a film set. She worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.