Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan loves Shanaya Kapoor’s glam poses, Navya Naveli Nanda asks ‘who is taking these videos’
bollywood

Suhana Khan loves Shanaya Kapoor’s glam poses, Navya Naveli Nanda asks ‘who is taking these videos’

Shanaya Kapoor dropped a new Instagram Reels video and her best friend Suhana Khan showered love on it. Navya Naveli Nanda, meanwhile, wanted to know who took the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor shared a new Instagram Reels video.

Shanaya Kapoor made an Instagram Reels video to JAWNY’s viral hit song Honeypie. She appeared to be wearing a beige strappy top and a gold chain necklace and struck a series of sultry poses. “Uh huh honey,” she captioned her post.

Compliments poured in on Shanaya’s video. Her best friend Suhana Khan dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda wanted to know, “Who is taking these videos????” Maheep Kapoor showered love on her daughter and wrote, “My honey pie.”

The video got appreciative comments from fans as well. “I'm obsessed with youuuuuu,” one wrote. “Stop being so stunning,” another said. “The next big star of bollywood,” a third added. Some were even reminded of reality television star Kylie Jenner.

Last year, Shanaya was seen in a cameo in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, of which Maheep was one of the lead stars. Her appearance at the glamorous Parisian ball, le Bal des Débutantes, was shown in the series.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Shanaya has signed with Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and will soon make her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film. However, details of her first project have been kept under wraps.

Also see | Divyanka Tripathi rejects Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after look test: ‘Could not relate to the character’

In an Instagram post, Shanaya expressed her excitement about signing her first film. “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad,” she wrote, sharing a video.

Shanaya decided not to go to a film school but instead opted for hands-on training on a film set. She worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan shanaya kapoor navya naveli nanda

Related Stories

bollywood

Step inside Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay's home where every corner doubles up as photoshoot spot

PUBLISHED ON JUL 29, 2021 06:15 PM IST
bollywood

Ananya Panday says she goes to BFF Shanaya Kapoor for love advice: ‘She is a very bad person but…’

UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:39 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP