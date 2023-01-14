Suhana Khan stuns in black dress as she attends birthday bash with Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were spotted in Mumbai as they attended a birthday bash in the city. Gauri Khan was also spotted outside the party venue. Celebs like Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and many others were also seen at the birthday party for for Kajal Anand, who is friends with Karan Johar, and many other Bollywood celebs. Also read: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are indeed dating

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the bash. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, as well as director Ayan Mukerji were also seen at the party. Navya Naveli Nanda's rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the party. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was also spotted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana, who is said to be dating Agastya, wore a little black dress for the bash. Agastya, who was photographed outside the party venue with Navya, wore a beige jacket with blue denims. Suhana's brother, Aryan, who will be making his Bollywood debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, wore white for the birthday bash. Ananya Panday wore a green dress, while Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a black dress. Gauri Khan wore a beige outfit. Karan Johar was seen in a black outfit, while Rani Mukerji wore a pink and blue look. Shweta Bachchan was spotted in a beige outfit as she arrived with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix film is scheduled to be released this year. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Recently, it was reported that Agastya and Suhana are dating, and he had introduced Suhana as his ‘partner’ at a Christmas party with his extended family that was also attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON