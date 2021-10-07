Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's open letter for Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sussanne Khan show support
bollywood

Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's open letter for Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sussanne Khan show support

Suhana Khan reacted to a letter written by Hrithik Roshan for her brother Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's older son was arrested in a drugs-related case earlier this month. 
Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's letter for Aryan Khan. 
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 08:35 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has reacted to Hrithik Roshan's open letter in support of her brother Aryan Khan. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and penned a letter addressed to Aryan. In the letter, Hrithik sympathised with Aryan and extended his support after the 23-year-old was arrested in a drugs-related case. 

The post received reactions from many, including Suhana. Although the 21-year-old refrained from commenting, she did leave a ‘like’ on the post. Hrithik's friends and colleagues from the industry, such as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the post. 

Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, “true to this..” 

Suhana Khan likes Hrithik Roshan's post for Aryan Khan. 
RELATED STORIES

An excerpt from Hrithik's letter read: “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man .” 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut comments on Aryan Khan case minutes after Hrithik Roshan: 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

Aryan was taken into custody after a raid at a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise, conducted by a team of officials at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On Thursday, Aryan, along with seven others arrested, has been sent to 14-days judicial custody. 

Since Aryan's arrest, Shah Rukh and his son have received support from few friends in the industry. These include Pooja Bhatt, Viveck Vasvani, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Shah Rukh and Gauri's friends Salman Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari were among those who visited the family at Mannat. 

 

