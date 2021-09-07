Suhana Khan shares her pic as she enjoys view from her New York apartment, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts. See here

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, shared a glimpse of herself as she returned to New York. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a picture of herself as she enjoyed the view from her apartment.

In the picture, Suhana Khan lay sideways on a white couch with her back towards the camera. She lay in the front of the glass windows as she looked outside. Her view included highrises and the cloud-covered sky.

Suhana wore a dark-coloured top paired with grey pants and left her hair loose. Though she didn't caption the photo, she posted it with a white cloud emoji.

Actors Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap liked the picture.

Recently, Suhana shared pictures of herself as she took a vacation for several weeks. Last month, she dropped a picture of herself on Instagram Stories. She wore a sheer white long-sleeved top paired with blue jeans. She captioned the picture, "Last day," indicating that her holiday came to an end.

In August, Suhana dropped photos of herself as she travelled to Portugal. Before that, she was in Serbia with her mother Gauri, who had shared pictures from Belgrade.

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri. Aryan Khan is her elder brother, and AbRam Khan, her younger brother. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Suhana had shared pictures with both Aryan and AbRam. Wishing Aryan, Suhana had shared an old picture with him from last year when they were in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL). “Love uuu,” she captioned the picture. Sharing a photo with AbRam, she added puppy eyes emojis.

Currently, Suhana is studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Like her father Shah Rukh, she wishes to become an actor. However, she is completing her studies before she enters the film industry.