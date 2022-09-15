Suhana Khan looks radiant in new pictures from Dubai, flaunts fresh nails. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is in UAE. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself at her go-to beauty salon. She got her nails done and even shared a glimpse on Instagram. Also read: Gauri Khan greets paparazzi; Suhana Khan’s airport look wows fans

Some other pictures of Suhana from her salon visit have also surfaced online. In them. She is seen wearing a yellow bodycon, topped with a denim jacket as she smiled with her makeover. She is seen posing with the owner of the salon in her Instagram post. She also added, “Thank you” and extended her love for the brand. In another picture, clicked on a sandy shore, Suhana showed off her fresh neon pink manicure.

Besides Suhana, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted at the salon during the same time. She shared a picture from the same location as well. Maheep Kapoor was tagged on it as well.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Last weekend, Suhana and Gauri Khan were snapped arriving together at Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter got off their car and went inside the airport. Both of them greeted the paparazzi and smiled at the cameras before jetting off to Dubai, one of their favourite destinations.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut. She is a part of the highly-anticipated Netflix film, The Archies. It will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In the film, Agastya will be seen as Archie while Khushi plays the character based on Betty and Suhana as Veronica. It also has Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. According to the producers, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era.”Earlier in June, director Zoya Akhtar had announced the completion of the shooting schedule in Ooty. It will release next year.

