Suhana Khan shares sun-kissed pic as she jets out of Mumbai, asks fans ‘guess where am I?’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is travelling. She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and updated fans with a new photo. She also asked them to guess the location. Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, “Can you guess where I am?” Also read: Here's how Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor have grown along with Kolkata Knight RidersThe photo featured Suhana in a sleeveless turtleneck violet outfit. She posed looking into the camera in the sun-kissed photo. Going by the huge white clock tower in the background, it seems like she is in New York City.

Suhana Khan shared a new picture of herself.

Later, Suhana revealed she indeed is in NYC. She added a breathtaking city view from a skyscraper showing the sunset. It read. “Touchdown. Hi New York City.” Suhana lived there for quite some time and has several friends in New York. She was seen with them in earlier party photos.

She studied at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before returning to India for her film debut. She moved to NYC in 2019 and left the city by the end of 2021. Talking about Suhana moving to the States, Shah Rukh Khan previously told Deadline, "She never called me. I didn’t sign any films and I thought, ‘Maybe she’ll call me, maybe she’ll call me.’ So, I called her one day and said, ‘Listen, may I start working now?’ and she said, ‘Why aren’t you working?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’ ”

Before New York, Suhana was in England while studying at Ardingly College. At the college, she also fetched a special award for her contribution to drama. During her time there, she made her unofficial acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue and also headlined a production of Romeo and Juliet.

Suhana is currently gearing up for her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She will be seen as Veronica in Netflix's upcoming film The Archies, releasing this year. It also marks the debut of her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

