Sumeet Vyas on 10 years of English Vinglish, working with Gauri Shinde: Thought this is how film industry is, later I met a***oles

Sumeet Vyas says he holds English Vinglish close to his heart for a variety of reasons. He had played the role of Sridevi’s classmate in the English Speaking course. “Some projects come to you at a certain stage in life, and they make you change yourself. This was that for me, I have only fond memories, no bad ones,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was the 39-year-old’s first big project at that point in his career. “It was the first time I worked in a fully commercial film setup. Thankfully for me, I was working with Gauri Shinde, R Balki was the producer. They were such grounded people, and Sridevi too. My impression of the film industry hence was that, ki sab log iss industry mein aise hi hote hain. But of course later I met a bunch of a***oles (laughs) Since then, I have been seeking that kind of set-up,” adds Vyas.

Majority of the film was shot in New York, and for the actor, it was his first trip to United States. “It was also my first time shooting abroad. I had so much down time during the shoot, we would only shoot on weekends. So Monday to Thursday we were free, Friday to Sunday we will shoot. It was sort of like a paid vacation,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}