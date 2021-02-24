Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger 'at production guy' after colleague was disrespected on set
Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger 'at production guy' after colleague was disrespected on set

Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who broke onto the scene via a few web series, and then transitioned into a more diverse career in Bollywood, has said that he craves 'dignity' over 'fame'.

In an interview, he recalled a story about when he 'threw a chair at a production guy' in a fit of anger, after witnessing the mistreatment of a colleague.

He told The Times of India, "A colleague of mine was playing a servant and he was being treated very badly. He was called an hour before I reported. He couldn't take leaves, and once when he wanted to attend his son's school for some meeting, he was denied even that. That day, I lost it. I strongly feel that we must respect each and every person whom we work with. As I said, and I say it again, I crave for dignity of labour. I have never wanted 5 marriages, 4 Audis and 3 flats."

Sumeet said that he was willing to go hungry, if that meant not compromising on his dignity. "I wasn't chasing fame. I wasn't chasing stardom, I can go unpaid or hungry but I was chasing respect, or let's say, dignity of labour. I was never awestruck by stars getting out of Mercedes cars, I just thought that there wasn't much to that," the actor said.

Sumeet, who has appeared in the web series Permanent Roommates and Tripling, also appeared in a supporting role in Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding. He will next be seen in the Hotstar Original 19662: The War in the Hills.

