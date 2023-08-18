Suniel Shetty meets ex Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughters in cute video, internet reacts: 'What a crossover'

Actor Suniel Shetty was seen meeting former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi and his daughters in an adorable video. On Thursday, Shahid had taken to Instagram Stories and posted the clip, which was then widely shared on fan pages. In the video that was reportedly filmed during their recent meeting in Dubai, Suniel and Shahid exchanged pleasantries and had a brief conversation. Also read: Suniel Shetty shares update on reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3

Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi and family

Shahid Afridi also introduced Suniel to his family, including his daughters. The former Pakistani skipper asked his younger daughter to say 'Assalamualaikum (a greeting)' to Suniel.

Reacting to the video shared on a fan page on Instagram, a person wrote, "Both have met with respect. It is heartening to watch it." A second one wrote, “Despite cultural political differences, respect people.” Another one said, "So good to see them." A person also wrote, "What is this crossover (crying emoji)." One more commented, “Indo-Pak friendly mulaqat (meeting).”

Suniel's next project

Suniel Shetty gave an update on Hera Pheri 3 earlier this month. In a new interview with News18, the actor, who is set to return to the franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, said that the project is definitely going to be shoot very soon.

Suniel said, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.(Hopefully everything goes on well)."

Suniel on recent box office hits

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter or X handle to pen a special note on recent releases, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gadar 2.

He shared a collage of the posters of four films – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, and wrote, “How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with Rocky Aur Rani, and now Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the blockbuster spree!”

