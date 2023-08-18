Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mints 300 crore at worldwide box office; Karan Johar is 'grateful'

Karan Johar is over the moon and grateful after the success of his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Friday, he revealed the film has minted ₹300 crore at the global box office in three weeks of release. Karan shared the big news through an Instagram post and wrote a note of thanks for his fans. (Also read: Step inside lavish Randhawa mansion from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh with filmmaker Karan Johar during a press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(PTI)

Sharing a poster for the film with ₹300 crore written in bold font, Karan wrote, “To know that our prem kahaani has reached the corners of the world and hearts… feeling humbled and grateful and especially for all the love you have given to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!!! Thank you.”

Reactions to Karan's post

Fans of Karan congratulated him on the feat. “Your best film since K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)!! And the best hindi film I have seen in a long long time. This one has reheat value just as much as KKHH K3G and DDLJ,” wrote a fan. “I hope everyone watches this@movie at least twice around the globe … requires that level of attention and exposure,” commented another. A few haters and trolls also commented that the film is actually a flop and Karan is sharing fake figures.

Meanwhile, the Indian box office figures for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are also stable and strong. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the box office figure for RRKPK currently stands at ₹140 crore. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani remains STEADY in Week 3, standing firm against two mighty opponents [Gadar 2 and OMG 2]… [Week 3] Fri ₹2.35 cr, Sat ₹3.70 cr, Sun ₹4 cr, Mon ₹2.65 cr, Tue ₹3.54 cr, Wed ₹1.60 cr, Thu ₹1.40 cr. Total: ₹140.02 cr. India biz (business),” he tweeted on Friday.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, the family entertainer features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das.

Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra are credited as screenplay and dialogue writers on the film, which hit the screens on July 28.

