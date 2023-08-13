Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty celebrates ‘fantastic’ box office success of Rocky Aur Rani, Gadar 2, Jailer: Enjoy the blockbuster spree

Suniel Shetty celebrates ‘fantastic’ box office success of Rocky Aur Rani, Gadar 2, Jailer: Enjoy the blockbuster spree

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 13, 2023 08:12 PM IST

As box office success of films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Jailer continues, Suniel Shetty shares a heartfelt note saying movie magic is back.

With Gadar 2 and Jailer bringing in massive numbers at the box office, it seems like the dry spell at the cinemas is over. Actor Suniel Shetty is also in the mood for some celebration as he shared a note on how well so many films have been performing at the box office. The actor took to his X handle to pen a special note on the recent releases, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 and Gadar 2. (Also read: Dharmendra thanks fans for their ‘loving response’ to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, shares video of people dancing in theatre)

Suniel Shetty is elated to witness current box office results.
What Suniel Shetty said

Suniel took to his X account and shared a collage of the posters of four films- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2. He wrote in the caption: "How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with #RockyaurRani, and now #Gadar2, #OMG2 and #Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the blockbuster spree!"

Fan reactions

Reacting to Suniel's post, a fan said, "Your support for industry is both expected and warranted. However as a movie enthusiast my hope is that makers and audience would soon let go of of yesteryears’ stories recycled with new faces. Year 2023 need not be last century with new faces. You may counsel the industry, if you agree." Another said, "Great to see the whole India cinema industry is flourishing and the audiences are enjoying the different contents available." A second comment read, "These days it takes a big heart and a genuine person to praise others work without any expectations in return. Few gems like you and @BeingSalmanKhan who genuinely praise and are happy for others.. hats off."

Box office results

Jailer, which stars Superstar Rajinikanth, had already earned 12.8 crore in India through advance bookings ahead of its release on Thursday. The film entered the 100 crore club within three days of its release. Besides Jailer, Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 earned 43 crore at the domestic box office on the second day, and the total two-day collection stands at 83.10 crore. Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which also released last week, has grossed 25.56 crore. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently crossed the 200-crore mark at the global box office.

