Suniel Shetty on working with Welcome To The Jungle's massive cast: ‘Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actor ki film hai’
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts in a Bollywood film.
Suniel Shetty has opened up about his experience of working on Welcome to the Jungle. The comedy action drama stars him alongside a list of actors including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.
What Suniel said
Speaking to news agency ANI, Suniel talked about the film and said, “It is an action, comedy, fun film. But the problem here was not of action. Problem yeh tha ki aese mahaul mein straight face kaise rakhe (The problem here was how to keep a straight face in such an environment.) Kyunki co-artist jab koi punch line maarta hans deter the shot kat jata tha (The real challenge wasn't the action. It was keeping a straight face. Whenever a co-actor delivered a punchline, everyone would burst out laughing).”
‘Everyone has their own fan base’
He added, “This film is not about one person. Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actors ki film hai (It is a film of 25-30 'dhurandhar' actors). That's where the charm is, that's where the hype comes from. Everyone has their own fan base and followers, and together we will take this film forward. Today's youngsters often become insecure when it's a two-hero or multi-hero film. But your security lies in doing such films and entertaining audiences together. When you perform alongside a fellow actor and support each other, the film works. Failure should be the biggest insecurity for an actor. Success can never be insecure.”{{/usCountry}}
He added, “This film is not about one person. Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actors ki film hai (It is a film of 25-30 'dhurandhar' actors). That's where the charm is, that's where the hype comes from. Everyone has their own fan base and followers, and together we will take this film forward. Today's youngsters often become insecure when it's a two-hero or multi-hero film. But your security lies in doing such films and entertaining audiences together. When you perform alongside a fellow actor and support each other, the film works. Failure should be the biggest insecurity for an actor. Success can never be insecure.”{{/usCountry}}
Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The comedy entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26.{{/usCountry}}
Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The comedy entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26.{{/usCountry}}
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