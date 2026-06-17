Suniel Shetty on working with Welcome To The Jungle's massive cast: ‘Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actor ki film hai’

Suniel Shetty has opened up about his experience of working on Welcome to the Jungle. The comedy action drama stars him alongside a list of actors including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.

What Suniel said

Suniel Shetty plays a pivotal part in Welcome to the Jungle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, Suniel talked about the film and said, “It is an action, comedy, fun film. But the problem here was not of action. Problem yeh tha ki aese mahaul mein straight face kaise rakhe (The problem here was how to keep a straight face in such an environment.) Kyunki co-artist jab koi punch line maarta hans deter the shot kat jata tha (The real challenge wasn't the action. It was keeping a straight face. Whenever a co-actor delivered a punchline, everyone would burst out laughing).”

Mumbai, Jun 11 (ANI): Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek with film director Ahmed Khan and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala during the trailer launch of their upcoming Indian Hindi comedy action film 'Welcome to the Jungle', in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

‘Everyone has their own fan base’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “This film is not about one person. Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actors ki film hai (It is a film of 25-30 'dhurandhar' actors). That's where the charm is, that's where the hype comes from. Everyone has their own fan base and followers, and together we will take this film forward. Today's youngsters often become insecure when it's a two-hero or multi-hero film. But your security lies in doing such films and entertaining audiences together. When you perform alongside a fellow actor and support each other, the film works. Failure should be the biggest insecurity for an actor. Success can never be insecure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “This film is not about one person. Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actors ki film hai (It is a film of 25-30 'dhurandhar' actors). That's where the charm is, that's where the hype comes from. Everyone has their own fan base and followers, and together we will take this film forward. Today's youngsters often become insecure when it's a two-hero or multi-hero film. But your security lies in doing such films and entertaining audiences together. When you perform alongside a fellow actor and support each other, the film works. Failure should be the biggest insecurity for an actor. Success can never be insecure.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The comedy entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The comedy entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON