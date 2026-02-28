Suniel Shetty refuses to watch son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 until it earns ₹500 crore at the box office

Actor Suniel Shetty is yet to watch his son Ahan Shetty's latest release, Border 2. The actor had earlier made a vow that he won't watch the film until it makes ₹500 crore. He is holding on to that promise, said the actor in a new conversation with ABP News at an event. (Also read: Suniel Shetty says KL Rahul's infamous fallout with Sanjiv Goenka at IPL 2024 ‘hurt him’: He has never talked about it) Suniel Shetty with his son, Ahan Shetty, at a special screening of Border 2 in Mumbai. (PTI)

What Suniel said During the chat, Suniel talked about his promise and said, “Maine mann mein film dekhne se bahut pehle soch liya tha ki yaar deshbhakti ki film hein ₹500 crore toh honi chahiye. Aur woh maine thaan li thi ki main dekhunga 500 ke baad. I think uske paas pohoncha hi hai. ₹489 crore hua hai, ₹10-11 crore I think pita ke pyaar ke chakkar mein uparwala de hi dega. Just… socha tha, ek emotion tha. I stuck to that. Maine dekhi nahi hai film (I had made up my mind long back that this is a film about the love for one's country and it must collect ₹500 crore. I made that vow that I will wait until it crosses that number. The film is almost there, it has collected ₹489 crore. I think ₹10-11 crore will also come in by the grace of god, seeing so much love from a father! It was just an emotion).”

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned ₹327 crore net in India and ₹447 crore gross worldwide after five weeks in theatres.

Suniel added that he had thought many times of going to watch the film, but had resisted himself. He has even stood outside the theatre, listened to Ahan's dialogues, and tried to assess whether they sounded right.

About Border 2 Border 2, backed by T-Series and J P Films, has been directed by Anurag Singh. A spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s Border, it was released in theatres on January 23. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.