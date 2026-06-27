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Suniel Shetty reveals 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual: ‘She feeds laddoo to PM Modi’s photo'

Suniel Shetty shares his affection for granddaughter Evaarah, highlighting her morning ritual of offering a ladoo to PM Modi's photo. 

Jun 27, 2026 10:31 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is extremely fond of his granddaughter, Evaarah, and often speaks about her adorable habits in interviews. In a recent conversation with Times Now, the actor revealed that Evaarah's morning ritual includes offering a ladoo to a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suniel Shetty reveals granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual

Suniel Shetty reveals Evaarah's morning ritual involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suniel recalled that his granddaughter was first introduced to PM Modi by her nanny at an airport, and since then, she has been fascinated by him. The actor said, "I have always said I am a huge fan of him. I am not talking about a party; I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, he excites me. As much as I love my country, I love my man. There is something about him. My granddaughter is 15 months old. Once, at the airport, one of her nannies told her about Modi ji. Now, every morning, she opens a Sai Baba book which also has a photo of Modi ji."

He added, "She opens that photo and says, 'Modi ji'. Woh Ganapati ji ki murti se ladoo leke aati hai aur unko khilaati hai (She takes a ladoo from the Ganpati idol at home and offers it to the photograph). I did not ask her to do this, nor did her parents. There is something about him. There is something magical."

About Evaarah

The actor also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. Directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the film's shoot has been delayed due to ongoing legal disputes.

 
suniel shetty narendra modi
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty reveals 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual: ‘She feeds laddoo to PM Modi’s photo'
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