Suniel Shetty reveals Amitabh Bachchan wishes him first on birthday at midnight: 'May not turn up for every...'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently talked about important people in his life who left the greatest impact on him and changed his perspective towards life. One of them is Amitabh Bachchan with whom he has worked in few films. Talking about Amitabh, Suniel revealed that the veteran has always wished him first on his birthday, that too right at midnight. Also read: Suniel Shetty is upset with Govinda and the reason is actually quite wholesome

Suniel Shetty counted Amitabh Bachchan as one of his life’s biggest influences.

Taking to LinkedIn, Suniel Shetty penned a note. He wrote, “Although I have written a post in the past about my life’s biggest influences, it's something I’ve been wanting to go deeper into. Given that life is about the choices we make, the most crucial one could well be our choice of gurus or heroes, whose journeys we’d like to emulate. These people have been like teachers to me & have had the greatest impact on me & changed the way I looked at life as a young man at the start of his professional career.”

After talking about his cousin Sudhir Shetty, martial arts guru Sensei Pervez Mistry and cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Suniel mentioned Amitabh Bachchan. He mentioned, “Without exception, all of us tried to be like him. The way he conducts himself despite the kind of respect he commands is unreal. He’s a father figure to me, & I love his family like my own. He’s gracious & always makes it a point to appreciate good work. Even now, he’ll be the first one to wish me my bday at midnight. He may not turn up for every celebration, but has a way of making sure he’s there for you during hard times. He’s built a legacy that no one else ever will. They don’t make men like him anymore.”

“To end this with a takeaway - it’s only when we seek the good in others, are we able to find the good in ourselves. The people you look up to during your formative years will impact your values & ambitions, which in turn will define the course of your life & career. So, choose wisely,” the actor concluded his note. Suniel and Amitabh have worked together in films like Darna Zaroori Hai, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Paheli among others.

Suniel can recently be seen as ACP Vikram in the action-thriller Hunter on Amazon miniTV. He has the upcoming instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise in the pipeline.

