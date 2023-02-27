Suniel Shetty says he is not in any sort of a hurry to announce new projects

Actor Suniel Shetty started a new chapter of his career with his OTT debut recently, and is not willing to be part of any race. He says he wants to take time, and that stands true for his children -- daughter Athiya and son Ahan as well.

“I’m getting to do things that I could have never dreamt of. I am at a beautiful phase of my life at this age, which I very proudly flaunted. And it is a refreshing change to see,” Shetty says.

The 61-year-old reveals he runs the projects with his kids, while telling them about the lessons of his journey.

“I constantly tell them never to do which I used to do. I used to focus on my action. Now, there are experts out there. If you sit down and discuss your experience, you suddenly realise the quality of work. For instance, Dharavi, if I was called on the set at 11, I used to be there at 9. You see that everybody’s on time on the set. You discuss with your director. Before you go on the set, he explains to you, you argue at times… These little things really help”.

Here, he reveals that the Shetty family is in no rush to reach anywhere.

“We are not in a hurry. We’re seeing the change that has come at the box office and the kind of work people are expecting. We are not excited about announcing, or being in the news just for the sake of being in news. Or just or because you are that somebody else is trending, and there is nothing which is to do with any of us. I will never be seen anywhere until I need to,” he signs off.