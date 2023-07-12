Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices: ‘People might think that since I’m a superstar…’

Suniel Shetty is bothered about the rising price of tomatoes. The actor, who is also a restaurateur, said in a new interview that he has been forced to compromise on purchase of tomatoes because of the rise in prices. The actor also said that he grows various fruits and vegetables at his Khandala farmhouse. (Also read: Suniel Shetty reveals why he did not send Ahan, Athiya to Indian schools: Didn’t want anyone to treat them differently)

Early last year, Suniel Shetty had given a glimpse inside his home, Jahaan, in Khandala, near Mumbai. He had called the dining area one of his favourite rooms adding that it is 'every Mangalorean's favourite room' as they 'love to eat'.

Suniel Shetty on high prices

Speaking with Aaj Tak, Suniel said in Hindi, “My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. By the prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”

Suniel says he had to compromise on buying tomatoes

Suniel also said why he opts to buy fruits and vegetables from an app and raised his concern with the rise of prices for tomatoes. He added, "If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce... I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for best prices. But with rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

According to vendors, tomato prices, this week ranged between ₹120 and ₹150 per kg in the retail market. The price is almost 15 times what it used to be in the first week of May when tomatoes were being sold at ₹10 per kg.

Suniel was recently seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, his OTT debut. He essayed the role of a cop in the show. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

