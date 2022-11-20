Suniel Shetty shares update on daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul: ‘Jaldi hogi’

Actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the wedding of his daughter-actor Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul will take place soon. At the launch event of Suniel's crime thriller series Dharavi Bank, he was asked about the wedding. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty says Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding can happen only when…)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years. She also accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together.

At the event, as quoted by Pinkvilla, Suniel said, "Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)." Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship official, when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in 2021. The couple posed together at the event. Suniel, too, has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches.

This is not the first time that Suniel has spoken about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding. Earlier this year, when he was asked about the wedding by Instant Bollywood, Suniel had said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

As Athiya turned 30 recently, Rahul dropped a series of pictures featuring the birthday girl. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better."

Athiya made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel a few months ago. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut in Salman Khan's Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.

Fans were recently treated to Suniel's debut web series Dharavi Bank, which released on MX Player on November 19. It is directed by Samit Kakkad and also stars Vivek Oberoi.

