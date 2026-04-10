Sunil Grover hilariously mimics Rohit Sharma as he fumbles lines in ad shoot, fans say ‘Jasprit Bumrah lag raha hain’

In the new ad, Sunil as Rohit arrives for a Netflix ad shoot, where he is seen wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey. Sunil walked just like Rohit, and even his way of talking and responding was eerily similar to the cricketer. Sunil shoots for pictures even as the advertisement director casts his doubts that he looks somewhat different, maybe AI. Sunil fumbles his lines on the shoot but somehow ends up acknowledging that Netflix is the official entertainment partner of Mumbai Indians. Right at the end of the fun shoot, Rohit Sharma is seen watching Saiyaara on Netflix and asking whether he had an ad shoot today! Take a look!

Is anyone surprised that Sunil Grover has nailed yet another mimicry of someone? He has won over fans during his stint at The Great Indian Kapil Show with impeccable mimicry of everyone from Salman Khan to Udit Narayan. This time the actor and comedian transformed into cricketer Rohit Sharma for an ad with Netflix. Sunil nailed the carefree and bindass talking style and mannerisms for which Rohit is known for. (Also read: Sunil Grover's masterful mimicry of Gulzar is so good that not only Shaan, but all of internet is floored: Real-life AI )

How fans reacted Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Paaji Bumrah lage rahe ho wo bhi karoge ab aap jaldi (You look more like Jasprit Bumrah, do that too soon)!” Another agreed, and said, “Bhai bumrah jyada lag rha hai (He is looking more like Jasprit Bumrah)!” A comment read, “Sunil is so talented. Just look at his moves!” “AI cannot match this! So good!” said another.

Sunil has lately been impressing everyone with his portrayal of film personalities such as Aamir Khan and his spot-on mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. He seems to have moved beyond just being known for his eccentric personas, Gutti and Dr Mashoor Gulati, on Kapil’s show. Earlier, actor Gajraj Rao had praised him and said, "I am a fan of Sunil Grover; whatever he does delights the heart. When he appears as Kapil Dev on stage, the real Kapil Dev watches him in admiration. When he transforms into Salman Khan, it’s as if Salman himself is there… He can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, or even Rajamouli."

Sunil Grover has been part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and Kapil's previous variety shows on and off for over a decade now. Known for his comic timing and mimicry, the actor has also appeared in several films and web series, notably Jawan, Ghajini, Tandav, and Sunflower.