Sunil Grover's masterful mimicry of Gulzar is so good that not only Shaan, but all of internet is floored: Real-life AI

At this point, one should not be surprised by Sunil Grover masterfully mimicking someone new. He made his bones as Shah Rukh Khan-lite for years, before recently surprising audiences of The Great Indian Kapil Show with impeccable mimicry of everyone from Salman Khan to Udit Narayan. This week, the comedian transformed into poet and filmmaker Gulzar. And yet again, he blew everyone away. This time, his mimicry floored not just the guests on the show, but thousands on the internet, who marvelled how Sunil managed to deliver punchlines and funny moments without trying to be funny. Sunil Grover impressed everyone with his impeccable mimicry of Gulzar.

Sunil Grover mimics Gulzar on Kapil Sharma's show

On the Independence Day special of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is now streaming on Netflix, Kapil Sharma interacted with singers Shaan and Neeti Mohan, along with composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. During the episode, Sunil made an appearance as a Gulzar lookalike named Fuljar. Dressed in his trademark white kurta-pyjama, Sunil delivered some quirky shayari in the poet's signature style, much to the amazement of everyone present.

"He looks exactly like Gulzar Sahab," remarked Archana Puran Singh as Sunil walked on to the stage with his podium. The guests stood up, half-amazed and applauding. Their expressions of wonder only grew as Sunil began to recite poetry in Gulzar's style. Vishal held his head in disbelief, while Neeti mouthed, "Wow."

Fans in awe

Clips from Sunil's appearance were shared on meme pages on Instagram, where they went viral in no time. One particular video got over a thousand comments in appreciation. One read, "How CAN?.???? @whosunilgrover...man, you are phenomenal. We are lucky to have seen your talent." Another fan wrote, "He is amazing, he can copy anyone." One wondered, echoing everyone else's thoughts: "Is there anything this man cannot do?"

Sunil Grover has been part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and Kapil's previous variety shows on and off for over a decade now. Known for his comic timing and mimicry, the actor has also appeared in several films and web series, notably Jawan, Ghajini, Tandav, and Sunflower.