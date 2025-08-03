The Great Indian Kapil Show: Shilpa Shetty roasts sister Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi's mother warns Kapil Sharma. Watch

As India gears up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 9, The Great Indian Kapil Show is bringing together two of Bollywood’s most beloved sibling duos, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, for a fun-filled festive episode. A promo of the upcoming episode, leaked on social media, promises laughter, teasing, and plenty of sibling banter as the guests hilariously call each other out. Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi with her brother Saqib Saleem and mother, grace Kapil Sharma's show.

Shilpa Shetty roasts Shamita Shetty on Kapil Sharma's show

In the promo video, Shilpa jokes about Kapil Sharma’s weight loss, to which he quips back that he must’ve learnt it from her, joking that he’s growing shorter by the year. When Kapil asks if Shamita shares everything with her sister, Shilpa replies, “She only hides boyfriend matters with me.” Shamita quickly responds that she doesn’t hide it anymore, and Shilpa confirms, “It’s because she’s single now.”

Kapil cheekily asks Shamita, “Otherwise you like men, right?” to which she exclaims, “Of course!” — leaving her sister in splits. Shilpa doesn’t hold back and even roasts Shamita’s dating choices. When Sunil (dressed as a girl) asks, “What should one see in a man?” Huma says, “Handsome, tall,” and Shamita adds, “Intelligence.” Shilpa then turns to her sister and quips, “Lekin tu fir intelligence dekhti kyun nahi hai? Sirf body dekhti hai” (But then why don’t you look at intelligence? You only look at the body).

Huma Qureshi's mother warns Kapil Sharma

Meanwhile, Huma and Saqib make a dramatic entry holding a giant rakhi to tie on Kapil. Later, Kapil is seen interacting with Huma’s mother, who is in the audience. Jokingly, he says, “I got married waiting for Huma,” to which her mother replies, “Vo shuru se aapko bhai bolti hai, aur uski laaj rakhna chahiye aapko, nahi manoge to fir…” (She’s been calling you ‘brother’ from the beginning, and you should respect that. If you don’t, then…). A startled Kapil is then heard saying, “Inka koi mike band karo, gundi hai aapki mummy?” (Turn off her mic — is your mum a goon?).

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show blends sketch comedy, celebrity interviews, and stand-up, with a familiar ensemble cast including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. The latest season has seen Navjot Singh Sidhu return as a permanent guest alongside Archana Puran Singh. A new twist this season allows fans to take the stage and showcase their talent. New episodes stream every Saturday on Netflix.