Rajiv Thakur was removed from The Great Indian Kapil Show? Comedian says, ‘Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta’

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with Season 3 in June. However, while Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover were present on the show, actor and comedian Rajiv Thakur's absence was noticed by viewers. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rajiv finally revealed the reason behind not being a part of Season 3. Rajiv Thakur reveals why he isn't a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3.

Rajiv Thakur on his absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show

Rajiv spoke about how he has started performing stand-up comedy again after Samay Raina encouraged him to upload one of his comic sets on YouTube, which received a good response. When asked if this was the reason he took a break from the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rajiv said, "Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga (No one takes such a long break from a big show, obviously, you must have been removed)."

However, he then laughed it off and said, "Just kidding. Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki voh beech beech mein bula rahe the. Like ek episode kiya fir dusre ki mere paas date nahi thi. Mereko naa ek hota hai commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai. Unko bhi time ka bahut chal raha hai ki 55 min ka hi episode banana hai, already Kiku, Krushna aur guest have so much to do fir yahan space bhut kum banti hai aapki (Maybe some dates didn’t match because they were calling me in between. I did one episode, but then I didn’t have dates for the next. For me, once I’ve made a commitment, I want to stick to it. They also have a strict time constraint — the episode has to be just 55 minutes. With Kiku, Krushna, and the guest already having so much to do, there’s very little space left for you)."

Rajiv was a part of Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, he is not part of the current season. The new season welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu back alongside Archana Puran Singh and introduced a new concept of inviting fans on stage to showcase their talent. The first episode kicked off with Salman Khan as the guest, and the upcoming episode will feature Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra gracing the couch with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha.

Rajiv Thakur's stand-up comedy show

Meanwhile, Rajiv has announced the India tour for his stand-up comedy show Gen Z Aur 90s Waale. The actor and comedian will kick off the tour with his first show at Gurgaon's Guftagu Comedy Club on 8 August, followed by Delhi on 9 August, and will conclude the tour in Kanpur on 28 September after performing in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.