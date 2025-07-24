Huma Qureshi’s Bayaan to have its world premiere at TIFF 2025, is the only Indian film in the Discovery Section

Actor Huma Qureshi’s film Bayaan is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, where it will have its world premiere. Bayaan is the only Indian film in the Discovery Section. Huma Qureshi's Bayaan has been helmed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

Bayaan off to TIFF

The Indian film has been chosen to screen in a section of the film festival, a platform that has previously showcased works by directors such as Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. The police procedural thriller, which is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, will have its world premiere at the festival in September.

According to Huma, Bayaan is a "timely and powerful story" about a woman caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity", who must confront the system designed to silence her.

"Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," Huma said in a statement.

To this, Bikas Ranjan Mishra added, “It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition – and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak. I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, Bayaan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section — a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish."

The film's producer Shiladitya Bora also shared that the team is greatly honoured to premiere Bayaan at TIFF.

More about the film

Apart from Huma, Bayaan also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra. The cinematography is done by Udit Khurana and editing by A Sreekar Prasad (RRR). The music has been composed by Ajay Jayanthi with Shilpi Agarwal designing the costumes.

Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the film was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films.

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta as producers with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma is also attached as an Executive Producer on the film.

The film is supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and was developed at LA Residency, a part of the Global Media Makers (GMM) program of Film Independent, Los Angeles.