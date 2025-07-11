Shilpa Shetty refuses to comment on Marathi language row: ‘Can’t encourage controversy’

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently attended a promotional event for her upcoming film, where she was asked about the ongoing Marathi language row. However, she declined to comment, saying she doesn’t want to fuel any controversy. Shilpa Shetty during the teaser launch of her upcoming film KD - The Devil, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Shilpa refuses to comment

On Thursday, Shilpa stepped out in Mumbai to be part of a promotional event for her upcoming film KD The Devil. Shilpa was asked to weigh in on the row at the teaser launch of her upcoming film, but she sidestepped the question, asserting her roots as a 'Marathi mulgi'.

Shilpa said, “Me Maharashtra chi mulgi aaahe. Aaj humlog baat karre hain KD ke baare mein. Toh KD se hatke abhi aap kisi controversy mein jana chahte hain toh hum uska badhaawa nahi karenge. Yeh picture already ek multi-lingual hain, isko hum Marathi mei bhi dub kar sakte hain (Yes. I’m a girl from Maharashtra. Today, we’re talking about the film KD. If you want to talk about other controversial things, we can’t really encourage that. This film is already a multilingual one, and we can dub it in Marathi as well)."

Her co-star, Sanjay Dutt also avoided getting into the row, and responded with a subtle smile after hearing her reply.

What do we know about the row

The controversy began when the state government planned to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools in the state. The order had sparked huge backlash from the opposition and language advocacy groups in the state. While the BJP-led government in Maharashtra reversed its order, the debate around it is still on.

The row further gained steam following Raj Thackeray's speech during a recent victory rally in Mumbai, where he told Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers to ensure that non-Marathi speakers in the city learn the local language, but refrained from recording any violent acts.

Shilpa’s next project

Shilpa will soon be seen in Pan-Indian project KD The Devil, which is directed by Prem. Apart from Shilpa, the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind, and Ravichandran.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on July 10. The two-minute teaser was presented in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The video features a montage of character introductions, starting with Sanjay Dutt’s Dhak Deva and Dhruva Sarja’s Kaali Dasa aka KD, the lead character.