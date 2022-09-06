Sunil Grover touches Amitabh Bachchan's 'feet' through screen, cracks up everyone. Watch

Sunil Grover touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet multiple times virtually during their movie, Goodbye's trailer launch. His antics gave fans a big dose of laughter. Rashmika Mandanna was seen standing next to Sunil. Amitabh Bachchan wore a sweatshirt and appeared on screen while Sunil Grover wore a green suit with a white coat with spectacles. Rashmika was seen wearing ethnic suit on the stage. Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemasß on 7th October, 2022. (Also read: Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's traditional dad fights his modern kids over wife's cremation. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Sunil Grover can be seen touching Amitabh’s feet multiple times through the screen. To which, Amitabh said, “charan sparsh kar raha hoon Sunil, doabara ek baar phir, lo ek baar phir, ghabhraiya mat. (touching your feet, Sunil. Once more, once again, don’t worry). Reacting to the video, several fans commented, “Haha nice one” and dropped laughing emojis on this funny moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goodbye is a family dramedy also starring Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati with Sunil Grover. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta. The film marks Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, with music by Amit Trivedi.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, Goodbye. The poster showed the 79-year old actor in a kurta-pyjama and a winter jacket, flying a kite. Rashmika Mandanna is seen giving him company by holding the thread reel for him.The film went on floors last year and was wrapped up in June this year. Talking about the film, Pavail had told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, “It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh also has director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON