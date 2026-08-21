Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar; reveals why she withdrew divorce petition

The drama surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn, with Rakhi Sawant publicly standing by Sunita amid the couple’s ongoing controversy. The latest development came after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and then made a startling claim about Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita shared the revelation during a phone call with Rakhi, who was speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai. Rakhi put the call on speaker, giving those around her a chance to hear Sunita’s side of the story.

Sunita makes a shocking claim

Rakhi Sawant tells Sunita Ahuja to secure ₹200 crore as Govinda marriage controversy escalates.

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During the conversation, Sunita claimed that she decided to withdraw her divorce case because Govinda and Komal were allegedly planning to get married. “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” Sunita said, explaining why she took back the petition.

Rakhi immediately supported her decision and told her, “That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case”.

The conversation also saw Rakhi urging Sunita to protect her financial interests. Speaking about Govinda’s reported wealth, Rakhi said, “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani (Just focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)”.

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{{^usCountry}} During her conversation with Rakhi, she also referred to Komal as “Chicken Tikka” and spoke about how upsetting it was for her to see the two together. After the call ended, Rakhi made it clear that she believed Sunita deserved support. “Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon (The woman of the house is not in the wrong. I stand with her),” she told the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her conversation with Rakhi, she also referred to Komal as “Chicken Tikka” and spoke about how upsetting it was for her to see the two together. After the call ended, Rakhi made it clear that she believed Sunita deserved support. “Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon (The woman of the house is not in the wrong. I stand with her),” she told the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

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How the controversy began

The latest allegations come after Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted together at an airport. Following their appearance together, Sunita made strong comments about the actor. Speaking to paparazzi, she called Govinda “Komal's sugar daddy” while questioning their equation.

Govinda asks Sunita to watch her language

Govinda has also addressed the controversy, particularly taking issue with the language used by Sunita. In a video message via a paparazzi, the actor asked her to be more careful about the words she uses, especially given her public image. “Sunita ji aap bahut zyada ma behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai. Youngsters aapse ummeed karte hain ki jis tarah ka aap vyavhar karengi, they will follow it. Don't do this. Sasta kar diya hai yeh ma behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahi (Sunita ji, you've started abusing too much. Youngsters will see your behaviour and follow it. Don't do this. They have cheapened the names of mothers and sisters. This is not expected from you),” he said.

Sunita withdraws divorce petition

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Sunita was seen at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on August 19, accompanied by her son Yashvardhan. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that she had withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed around two years ago. “It has been going on for two years, but it's finally over now. Today, Sunita Ji submitted a petition for withdrawal at the family court in Bandra,” Shashitold HT City.

At the same time, Shashi expressed disappointment over the way the matter had become a public discussion. He questioned why the case had been filed if it was ultimately going to be withdrawn, saying, “If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?”

Govinda's comeback film Roopa

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Amid the controversy surrounding his personal life, Govinda is also preparing to return to the big screen with Roopa after nearly seven years away from films. Roopa also introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar as its female lead, while Govinda is associated with the film as its producer.