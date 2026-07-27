Sunita Ahuja did not create a scene about Govinda and Karisma Kapoor chemistry, says Shagufta Ali: ‘Bohot saha he’

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor worked together in 11 films during the 1990s. Their on screen chemistry made headlines back then, as rumour mills would also report about their off screen romance. Actor Shagufta Ali was in a conversation with Siddharth Kanna on his YouTube channel where she said that Govinda and Karisma Kapoor appeared close during Hero No 1 and the actor's wife Sunita Ahuja rarely visiting the set. (Also read: Sunita Ahuja says she is more than just Govinda's wife, drops example of Jaya Bhadhuri: ‘Amit ji toh hain unke paas’)

What Shagufta said about Govinda

Sunita Ahuja has often remarked about Govinda's affairs in recent months.

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During the chat, when Shagufta was asked about Govinda and Karisma, she said, "Dikhta toh tha (It was visible). He never came to tell me that, but it looked like there was. As long as their on-screen pairing lasted, the public watched them, later got bored watching him with only one heroine. The public also might have felt there was an overdose of it."

Talking about Sunita, she said, “Sunita never came on set. She came on an outdoor shoot once, with their children. She used to go out very rarely. She spoke to everyone with utmost love, affection and respect. She used to behave very well, and never created a scene on the set. Usne apna grace dikhaya ki nahi boli kuch. Agar woh janti thi aur react nahi ki openly uska matlab ki uss aurat ne bohot saha hain yaar. I appreciate that thing yaar, she is very understanding it means. She could have created a scene but she did not.”

About Govinda's career

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{{^usCountry}} Govinda ruled Bollywood in the 1990s and was known for his unmatched comic timing, energetic dance moves and expressive performances. He rose to superstardom with a string of blockbuster films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Partner. His collaborations with director David Dhawan and actors such as Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Kader Khan became hugely popular. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govinda ruled Bollywood in the 1990s and was known for his unmatched comic timing, energetic dance moves and expressive performances. He rose to superstardom with a string of blockbuster films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Partner. His collaborations with director David Dhawan and actors such as Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Kader Khan became hugely popular. {{/usCountry}}

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Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours. Sunita was recently seen in Lock Upp.