Sunita Ahuja is confident about reunion with Govinda amid his dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar, says ‘nobody can ever separate us’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has been under the spotlight amid reports of trouble in their marriage and rumours of the actor's alleged affair with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita recently claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married and called the actor her alleged partner's ‘sugar daddy’. However, months after making the remarks, Sunita has now expressed confidence that she and Govinda will reunite.

Sunita Ahuja is confident about reunion with husband Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 39 years now.

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In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita recalled celebrating Diwali with Govinda and spoke about the gifts he would bring home for her. She said, "Earlier Govinda used to buy me gold, give gifts. We would go shopping for all the shagun we got from him. Sometimes he would even take me and Tina to buy jewellery. Those days would come again soon, and we would go jewellery shopping together."

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Sunita also recalled how Govinda used to call her ‘ghar ki laxmi (the one who brings prosperity and good fortune to the family)’ and said she would always stand by him because he was her childhood love. She further addressed Govinda's objection to her use of abusive language, defending herself by saying that she did not feel the need to be sophisticated in front of him.

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{{^usCountry}} She then expressed hope of seeing her happy family back again and said, "Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can't fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain? It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that." All about the rift between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then expressed hope of seeing her happy family back again and said, "Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can't fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain? It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that." All about the rift between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja {{/usCountry}}

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The rift between Govinda and his wife, Sunita, began following the actor's rumoured relationship with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The couple, who got married in 1987 and have two children, have been making headlines over marital troubles for nearly two years. Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, and cruelty, but later withdrew her petition in August 2026. She subsequently claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married, an allegation that the actor's manager denied.

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The controversy intensified after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in September, while Sunita had visited the same pandal separately. Sunita then called Govinda 'sugar daddy' of Komal Rani. Reacting to Sunita's remarks, Komal shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories without directly naming her or Govinda. She wrote, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house." She also questioned Sunita's decision to discuss her marital problems publicly, suggesting that it was a carefully planned conspiracy to gain sympathy.

Komal further alleged that Sunita was mentally harassing her husband, stopping him from working and isolating him. She concluded by asking people not to use her name to serve an agenda. Following Komal's post, Sunita said she had nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. In an interaction with Sarish Media, she said, "I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to." She added that her main focus was now her work and that she did not want to get involved in controversies repeatedly.

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About Sunita Ahuja's Bollywood debut

Sunita is set to make her Bollywood debut playing the role of her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja's mother in Sajid Khan's upcoming movie. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film also stars Nitanshi Goel in a lead role and is expected to release in theatres next year.