Govinda recalls mother's struggles after she became a heroine, reveals why she shaved her head and became a Sadhvi
Govinda said his mother, actor and classical vocalist Nirmala Devi, left cinema and became a spiritual ascetic after facing hardship.
Bollywood actor Govinda has often spoken about sharing a close bond with his late mother, Nirmala Devi. In a recent interview with ABP Live, Govinda spoke about his mother's sacrifices, recalling why she gave up her acting career and became a spiritual ascetic.
Govinda talks about her mother's sacrifice
Nirmala Devi began her career as a leading actor in Hindi cinema but stepped away from the industry after less than a decade. Govinda recalled, "After becoming a heroine, my mother Nirmala Devi got poor to such an extent that all the stuff from our bungalow was taken away."
Explaining why his mother became a sadhvi, Govinda said, "My father told her, ‘Nirmala, you’re so pretty that when you go out to ask for work, people would ogle at you.’ So my poor mother got her shaved off and became a saint. She said, ‘Let my children grow up'. Being the son of such a mother, I don’t care about who’s saying what about me. I’m not even looking in that direction."
Govinda also revealed that his mother never wanted him to become a hero. Recalling how she reacted when he expressed his desire to become an actor, he said she felt he was too innocent for the demands of the entertainment industry. She also did not want him to smoke or drink alcohol. Govinda revealed that his mother wanted him to take up a bank job, while his father believed in his potential.
Nirmala Devi was an actor and Hindustani classical vocalist who began her film career in the early 1940s. She made her acting debut with Savera (1942), directed by V C Desai, in which she starred alongside Arun Kumar Ahuja, whom she married in the same year. She went on to appear in films such as Sharda (1942), Kanoon (1943), Geet (1944), Gaali (1944) and Piya Milan (1945). Her performance in Chalis Karod (1946) also received positive reviews.
She later featured in Ghunghat (1946) and Sehra (1948), a home production made by her husband. She continued acting in films such as Anmol Ratan (1950) and Jai Mahalakshmi (1951), which marked her final screen appearance. Although she stepped away from acting relatively early, she continued pursuing music and established herself as a Hindustani classical vocalist known for her thumri performances.
About Govinda's comeback
Govinda is set to return to the big screen after nearly seven years with Roopa and Duniyadari. He announced the two films in July 2026. He will star opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar in Roopa and is also producing the project. Govinda has described it as a suspense drama aimed at younger audiences, with elements of comedy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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