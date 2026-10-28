Govinda recalls mother's struggles after she became a heroine, reveals why she shaved her head and became a Sadhvi

Bollywood actor Govinda has often spoken about sharing a close bond with his late mother, Nirmala Devi. In a recent interview with ABP Live, Govinda spoke about his mother's sacrifices, recalling why she gave up her acting career and became a spiritual ascetic. Govinda opens up about his mother's struggles.

Govinda talks about her mother's sacrifice Nirmala Devi began her career as a leading actor in Hindi cinema but stepped away from the industry after less than a decade. Govinda recalled, "After becoming a heroine, my mother Nirmala Devi got poor to such an extent that all the stuff from our bungalow was taken away."

Explaining why his mother became a sadhvi, Govinda said, "My father told her, ‘Nirmala, you’re so pretty that when you go out to ask for work, people would ogle at you.’ So my poor mother got her shaved off and became a saint. She said, ‘Let my children grow up'. Being the son of such a mother, I don’t care about who’s saying what about me. I’m not even looking in that direction."

Govinda also revealed that his mother never wanted him to become a hero. Recalling how she reacted when he expressed his desire to become an actor, he said she felt he was too innocent for the demands of the entertainment industry. She also did not want him to smoke or drink alcohol. Govinda revealed that his mother wanted him to take up a bank job, while his father believed in his potential.

Nirmala Devi was an actor and Hindustani classical vocalist who began her film career in the early 1940s. She made her acting debut with Savera (1942), directed by V C Desai, in which she starred alongside Arun Kumar Ahuja, whom she married in the same year. She went on to appear in films such as Sharda (1942), Kanoon (1943), Geet (1944), Gaali (1944) and Piya Milan (1945). Her performance in Chalis Karod (1946) also received positive reviews.

She later featured in Ghunghat (1946) and Sehra (1948), a home production made by her husband. She continued acting in films such as Anmol Ratan (1950) and Jai Mahalakshmi (1951), which marked her final screen appearance. Although she stepped away from acting relatively early, she continued pursuing music and established herself as a Hindustani classical vocalist known for her thumri performances.