Govinda claims someone is influencing Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations, says he's always had a ‘bad reputation’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news amid allegations of infidelity in their marriage. In a recent interaction, Sunita accused the actor of cheating on her. Govinda responded to the claims, suggesting that someone was influencing her, although he did not name the person. Govinda spoke about feud with wife Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations.

'My nature is not to expose someone' Speaking to ABP Live, Govinda said, "It’s in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day."

'Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully' The actor claimed that a “game is being played” involving him and Sunita and hinted that she was being manipulated and influenced by someone. However, he also acknowledged Sunita's contribution to his life and career, suggesting that he did not want to defame her despite their ongoing differences.

Govinda said he would continue to avoid directly engaging with Sunita's claims until those influencing her gave up. He said, “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap."