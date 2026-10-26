Govinda claims someone is influencing Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations, says he's always had a ‘bad reputation’
Govinda has responded to wife Sunita Ahuja’s allegations of infidelity, suggesting someone is influencing her.
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news amid allegations of infidelity in their marriage. In a recent interaction, Sunita accused the actor of cheating on her. Govinda responded to the claims, suggesting that someone was influencing her, although he did not name the person.
'My nature is not to expose someone'
Speaking to ABP Live, Govinda said, "It’s in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day."
'Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully'
The actor claimed that a “game is being played” involving him and Sunita and hinted that she was being manipulated and influenced by someone. However, he also acknowledged Sunita's contribution to his life and career, suggesting that he did not want to defame her despite their ongoing differences.
Govinda said he would continue to avoid directly engaging with Sunita's claims until those influencing her gave up. He said, “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap."
What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Their relationship has repeatedly come under public scrutiny amid Sunita's allegations that the actor was unfaithful to her. In recent months, Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.
Govinda was also seen visiting Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Sunita had visited the pandal earlier that day, alone. Govinda and Komal's appearance together drew backlash online amid the speculation surrounding their relationship.
Following the public appearance, Komal shared a cryptic note on Instagram without naming Sunita. A part of her note read, "A wife who has been allegedly trying to kill her husband, her curse doesn't work anyway). Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.