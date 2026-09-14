Sunita Ahuja on bringing Ganpati Bappa home herself this year as Govinda stays in US: ‘He has to come for darshan’

Sunita Ahuja is basking in the joy of welcoming Ganpati Bappa to her home, embracing the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with usual zeal and enthusiasm. This year, Sunita personally brought Ganpati Bappa home, while revealing that her husband, actor Govinda, is currently in the US and will return later.

‘Usually Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring Bappa home’

Sunita Ahuja spoke about bringing Ganpati Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi .

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Speaking to ANI, Sunita said Govinda and their son Yashvardhan usually bring Lord Ganesha home, but this time she decided to take on the responsibility herself.

“I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands,” Sunita shared.

Deep Dive Why did Sunita Ahuja decide to bring Ganpati Bappa home herself this year? Sunita Ahuja brought Ganpati Bappa home herself this year to embrace the joy of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, as her husband Govinda is currently in the US. She wanted to carry on the tradition and felt that bringing the idol herself was important after experiencing personal success. What is the significance of the Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household? The Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household was started by Sunita's late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. Sunita emphasized her commitment to bring Ganpati Bappa home every year as long as she is alive, honoring this family legacy. How long does Sunita Ahuja keep Ganpati Bappa at home during Ganesh Chaturthi? Sunita Ahuja keeps Ganpati Bappa at home for 1.5 days during Ganesh Chaturthi, as longer stays require additional rituals and pooja arrangements.

She also opened up about the long-standing Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household, revealing that it was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi.

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'As long as I'm alive, I'll bring Bappa home every year'

{{^usCountry}} Sunita said she has remained committed to carrying the tradition forward every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita said she has remained committed to carrying the tradition forward every year. {{/usCountry}}

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“The tradition of Ganpati was started by my late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. I've always said that as long as I'm alive, I'll bring Ganpati Bappa every year. It's been going on since then, and it'll keep going as long as I'm here,” she added.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Sunita Ahuja said that she enjoys the festive spirit at home during Ganesh Chaturthi, further adding, “I always keep Ganpati for 1.5 days, because if you keep them for more days, the pooja and everything needs to be done accordingly.”

'Govinda ji is in America'

While Sunita was at the forefront of this year's celebrations, Govinda was away in America. She confirmed that the actor is expected to return at night.

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“Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, visuals from outside the residence of Sunita Ahuja surfaced online, where she joyfully brought Bappa home. She was seen dancing her heart out on the beats of dhol.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.