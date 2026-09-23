Sunita Ahuja says she doesn't ‘regret’ marrying Govinda, still loves him

Bollywood actor Govinda married Sunita Ahuja before he became a star in the film industry. The couple kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter. Now, amid reports of tension in their marriage and link-up rumours surrounding Govinda and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita has said that she does not regret marrying the actor.

Sunita Ahuja reveals if she regrets marrying Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 39 years now.

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In a chat with the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel, Sunita said, "I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very nice person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think I am very hard and strict, but whatever I speak I say it from my heart. There are very few people who can understand me."

She added, “I don’t have any regrets for marrying him. I want people to live their life and let others also live. Now we have come to this extent that he is living his life and I have started living my life. I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family, and he didn’t, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don’t know whether he still has it, but I still do."

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{{^usCountry}} Sunita said she did not want to comment on whether she would accept Govinda back, adding that she does not forgive easily and does not believe in giving endless chances. She stressed that self-respect is extremely important to her and said she may give someone multiple opportunities, but would eventually ask them to leave if they continued to hurt her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita said she did not want to comment on whether she would accept Govinda back, adding that she does not forgive easily and does not believe in giving endless chances. She stressed that self-respect is extremely important to her and said she may give someone multiple opportunities, but would eventually ask them to leave if they continued to hurt her. {{/usCountry}}

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She also said that a man who does not respect or value a woman’s love does not deserve to be in her life. According to Sunita, if a man fails to appreciate a good woman, it is his loss and not something she would consider her bad luck.

Her statement comes amid ongoing tensions in their married life. In December 2024, Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce in family court, and in January 2025, news of the development spread on social media, along with rumours that the couple were separating after three decades of marriage. However, Sunita dismissed the divorce rumours at the time, and the couple were later seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together.

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Over the past year, Sunita has also spoken about her relationship with Govinda, claiming that the actor had multiple affairs. Govinda has also been romantically linked to his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Rumours about their alleged relationship began after they were spotted together at an airport.

Following their appearance together, Sunita called out Govinda for being seen with a woman she described as being "young enough to be his daughter" and also called him Komal Rani's "sugar daddy".

After reportedly withdrawing her divorce petition recently, Sunita claimed during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant that Govinda and Komal Rani were planning to get married. However, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, subsequently rejected the claim, saying there was no question of a second marriage.

Sunita Ahuja's Bollywood debut

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Amid tensions in her personal life, Sunita has also been building her professional career. She started her own YouTube channel, where she shares daily vlogs and conversations with celebrities. She also participated in two reality shows, Maa Hai Na with her daughter Tina and Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2.

Sunita is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Sajid Khan's comedy film Hero Ki Horrorine. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film will also mark her son Yashvardhan Ahuja's Bollywood debut. It also stars Nitanshi Goel and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027.