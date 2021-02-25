Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see latest pics

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared some stunning pictures from the Maldives, before the end of their vacation. They had been enjoying the sun and sand in the tropical paradise for the past few days.

Sharing a goodbye post, Bipasha wrote: "Thank you @wmaldives for your amazing hospitality. Till we meet again." Karan too signed off, saying: "Thank you @wmaldives for the awesome hospitality! We’ll be back soon!"

Bipasha Basu posted a bunch of pictures before they left the place.

The couple flew to the Maldives ahead of Karan's birthday on February 23. On the occasion, Bipasha had shared a cute post with a photo of the two of them and wrote: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you."

Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday two days ago.

Sharing his latest pictures, Karan said: "Island hopping monkey. @stregismaldives."

The couple often share loved-up pictures and videos from their vacations abroad and on special days. On Valentine's Day, Bipasha shared a sweet post and wrote: "This year ...our first celebration together @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me. Thank you for the surprises, gifts, pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses, foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart. Thank you for being my person. I love you now and forever TUVU #monkeylove."

Many of Bipasha's posts come with the hashtag - monkey love - which is how she loves to describe their relationship.

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. Both came into the marriage with the baggage of bad relationships in the past. Bipasha had been in a 10-year-old relationship with actor John Abraham. It did not end well. Karan, meanwhile, had had two failed marriages. Karan had married actor Shraddha Nigam (2008) and later Jennifer Winget (2012), both of which ended in a divorce.

Bipasha was last seen in 2020's Dangerous, Karan will be seen in Qubool Hai 2, a sequel of the hit TV serial of the same name which will premiere as a web show.