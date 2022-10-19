Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with ‘bhutte treat’; Bobby Deol says 'I love you bhaiya' as he wishes him with their pic

Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared pictures as he enjoyed a ‘bhutte (corn) party’ with his friends. The actor turned 65 on Wednesday. He posted two pictures from the mountains. The photo featured his friends enjoying his birthday treat as they ate corn on the cob (bhutta). His actor-brother Bobby Deol also shared a picture with him and wrote a sweet message to wish him on his birthday on Instagram. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday with family pic: 'I love you dad')

In one of the pictures shared by Sunny, he can be seen eating some corn in chilly weather. He wore a black sweatshirt with a white cap. He took a bite from a bhutta, while he posed for the camera. He also posted a group picture featuring his friends. All of them held bhuttas in their hands and smiled as they posed next to a bhutta cart.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Birthday bhutte treat with gang." Actor-brother Bobby Deol posted heart emojis on the post. One of his fans commented, “Sir, we are waiting for your next level film Gadar 2.” Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday sir, I am your big fan from Russia.” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday sir… May you be blessed with best of universe and continue to inspire us with your personal and professional journey.” Many fans shared warm wishes for Sunny's birthday and dropped heart emojis on his pictures.

Meanwhile, Bobby also shared a picture with Sunny. He shared a clip on Instagram Reels and captioned it, “I love you bhaiya (brother).” He used the hashtag ‘happy birthday’ in his caption. To which Sunny replied, “Love you Bob (Bobby).” Actor Chunky Pandey commented, “Happy happy birthday dear sunny (heart, cake, hug and wine emojis).”

Sunny Deol is the son of actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He married Pooja Deol in 1984. Sunny made his acting debut in 1983 with Betaab. He has since then starred in several successful films including Arjun, Ghayal, Border, and Gadar, among others. He was last seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which released on September 23. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It received mixed reviews from critics.

